Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 86,085 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.68% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $63,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.31 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

