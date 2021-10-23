Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $68,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.75. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

