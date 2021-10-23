Federated Hermes Inc. Has $62.04 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,932 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $643.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average of $574.19. The stock has a market cap of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

