Federated Hermes Inc. Has $67.36 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,866 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $67,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMPH opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $921.73 million, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

