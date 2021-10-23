Federated Hermes Inc. Has $74.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,775 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Cloudflare worth $74,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $2,149,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cloudflare by 56.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 385,041 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 285,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $181.35 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $184.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $110,628,143. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

