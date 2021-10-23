Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $72,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $134.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

