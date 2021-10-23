Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,451 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.13% of Surgery Partners worth $62,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $43.53 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

