Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.93% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $76,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.