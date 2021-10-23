Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of HubSpot worth $61,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.00.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $814.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $690.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -437.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $819.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

