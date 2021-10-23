Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.58% of LivePerson worth $69,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

