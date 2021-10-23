Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 311,971 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,971 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Ingersoll Rand worth $64,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

