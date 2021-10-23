Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,185 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of EPAM Systems worth $68,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,412,000 after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $648.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $611.96 and its 200 day moving average is $534.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $649.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

