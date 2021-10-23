Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $76,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.46.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,562 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,487 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $663.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.17. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

