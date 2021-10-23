Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 115,395 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,395 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.65% of Azul worth $72,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

