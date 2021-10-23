Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 216,632 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,632 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $74,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

