Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 50,841 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,841 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.60% of Lamar Advertising worth $63,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.