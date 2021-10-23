Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 75,164 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $20,757,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.