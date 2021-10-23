Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,689 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $72,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,791,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $420.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

