Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,083,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

OTLY opened at 14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.21. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 12.84 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

