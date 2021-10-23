Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,724 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Merus worth $62,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

