Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post $281.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.48 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth about $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the period.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

