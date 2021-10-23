Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $768,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 961,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,166,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

