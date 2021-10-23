Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$10.78. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.72, with a volume of 146,772 shares changing hands.
FSZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51.
In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at C$50,500,517.54. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.
Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
