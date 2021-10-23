Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$10.78. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.72, with a volume of 146,772 shares changing hands.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at C$50,500,517.54. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

