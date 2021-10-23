Financial Analysis: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for C&F Financial and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First National has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.10%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million N/A N/A First National $41.08 million 3.46 $8.86 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 18.75% 14.75% 1.36% First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

