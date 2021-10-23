Financial Review: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) versus PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zhihu and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 5 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zhihu currently has a consensus target price of $14.65, suggesting a potential upside of 50.72%. PFSweb has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.48%. Given Zhihu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than PFSweb.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $207.23 million 26.34 -$79.32 million N/A N/A PFSweb $342.51 million 0.81 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Summary

Zhihu beats PFSweb on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

