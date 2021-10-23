First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $844.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.39 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

