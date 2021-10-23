First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post sales of $119.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.10 million and the lowest is $118.03 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

