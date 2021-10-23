First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Holdings Raised by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.78 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

