First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.42

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.42 and traded as low as C$45.02. First National Financial shares last traded at C$45.30, with a volume of 25,056 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

