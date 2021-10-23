First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,270,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.45 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $53.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.