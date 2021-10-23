First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.37% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 195.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,353 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.