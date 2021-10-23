First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.31

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $25.44. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 94,283 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the period.

