FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.49

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.49 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 91.45 ($1.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 90.70 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,351,188 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84.
About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
