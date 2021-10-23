Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,881 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Fiserv worth $426,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

