Flux (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $886,441.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Flux has a market cap of $78.56 million and $886,441.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00284504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00113062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00147395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 217,362,867 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

