FlypMe (FYP) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.