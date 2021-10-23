FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.10% of FormFactor worth $314,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FormFactor by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.15 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

