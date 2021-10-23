Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fortinet worth $74,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $335.29 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $338.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

