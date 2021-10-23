Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,679,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

