Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

