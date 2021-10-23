Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 17,093 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $559,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Shares of KNTE opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.