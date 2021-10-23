Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $57,173,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 171,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 116,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

