Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,513,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,833.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

