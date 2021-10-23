Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

Ryanair stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.