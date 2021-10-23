Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cactus worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cactus by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,241,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 337,545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,804,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:WHD opened at $44.80 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

