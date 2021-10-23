Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 181,600 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Select Energy Services worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

