Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 68,964 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.71% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.42.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

