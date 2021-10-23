Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 452.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.