Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 222,787 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,787 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 6,334.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at about $7,275,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

