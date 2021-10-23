Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 113,782 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,058,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

